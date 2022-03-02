LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Legislative Republicans have agreed on a tax cut package, but the Whitmer administration is not on board.

While the GOP legislature has an agreement on an across-the-board tax rollback, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has not signed off on it, because she thinks broadened tax cuts for everyone, rich and poor alike, are wrong.

“We’re going to have some budget negotiations ultimately, but at this juncture a small amount of dollars that goes to every single person,” said Whitmer. “I think would not make a lot of sense. it would not be a meaningful improvement in the quality of life for people who are struggling.”

The Republican package totaling to $4 billion includes a $500 per child tax credit on your income tax form and rolls back the income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9%.

Additionally, it also gives local government 1.5 billion to pay off some of the debt on their pension funds for first responders and others.

One of the sponsors of the cuts argues that citizens deserve it and the state can afford it.

“People don’t believe that we cant find the money for some of our seniors, workers, and families right now,” said State Rep. Matt Hall.

The governor’s budget director reports the governor’s tax cut package is based on 3% yearly growth in the economy.

But the GOP budget chair Thomas Albert has not revealed how his side would pay for the tax cuts.

The governor contends the Republicans will have to cut education and other services to do it to pay for the cuts.

Whitmer’s Budget Director Chris Harkins says revenue growth won’t cover the cost of the GOP plan.

“It appears it would exceed the amount we expect to see in revenue growth. So I suppose it would carry with it cuts in the budget and I guess thats the piece that is difficult, as the legislature unveils its tax components,” said Harkins.

It’s unclear if the two GOP budget chairs will send this package to the governor where she could veto it or will they sit down with her budget director to find a compromise she could sign.