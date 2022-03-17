LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the first time, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is willing to have a conversation about eliminating the 6% sales tax on gasoline, but does not say she would endorse it.

“We are ready to run for re-election,” said Whitmer.

The governor talked to the crowd and thanked her volunteers for collecting 30,000 signatures to get on the November ballot.

Whitmer gave her first speech as an official candidate and would not take the bait on what she thought of the crowded GOP field of would-be opponents.

For a moment, Whitmer also declined to take a stance on lifting the sales tax at the pump.

“At this point, we are focused on trying to get the supplemental passed,” said Whitmer. “I’m always willing to have a conversation.”

She added, “If there are additional ideas that we can pursue, I’m eager to do that.”

However, the Democratic ticket of Michigan State University grad Whitmer and University of Michigan grad Gilchrist is divided on which team wins the NCAA tournament.

Whitmer is probably betting that she wins four more years.