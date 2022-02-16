LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With thousands of state employees who used to work in downtown Lansing now staying home as a result of the pandemic, Governor Gretchen Whitmer told the Lansing Chamber of Commerce she wants to do something about that.

But, the GOP legislature has blocked those efforts.

It is by no means a ghost town in downtown Lansing, but it is painfully clear to business owners that business is not booming, due in part to the number of state employees who are at home instead of in their downtown offices.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has taken this directly to the governor for some money, explaining that state government is the third largest employer in the city.

“When they cancel leases and they have people staying home for safety reasons, we still need that assistance,” said Schor.

The governor responded with some targeted state aid for downtown last year.

“We built that into the budget. That’s why we thought that was the right thing to do, we tried to get it done but the legislature took it out,” said Whitmer. “We are eager to get more people back in person when we feel that we can safely do so.”

The governor would like to see all those empty state offices refilled, but she’s saying that some at home workers want to stay put.

“Like every employer, we’ve got a percentage of workers who are eager to get back, and some who are very hesitant to get back,” continued Whitmer.

The governor promised Schor she will try again to get the GOP legislature to cough up the downtown state aid, and she asked the chamber members to help her in that effort.