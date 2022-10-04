LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the latest polling data, Democrats have a big lead in the midterm elections.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 17-point edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

In addition to Whitmer’s lead, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 17-point lead and Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead by 12-points.

Nessel’s challenger, Matthew DePerno, has a major hurdle to overcome: around 71% of strong Republicans have never heard of him.

Around 74% of Republicans don’t know the GOP SoS candidate Kristina Karamo.

While the governor is almost at 50% support, Republican candidate Tudor Dixon continues to hover around 32%.

But according to pollster Richard Czuba, if Republicans start to support Dixon financially, the race could be close.

Right now, Dixon has not corralled all the GOP votes. In fact, Whitmer has 21% of the leaning GOP vote.

“Where she is weak is to bring all those Republicans back on, which would make this a single-digit race again, within ten points,” said Czuba. “Whitmer’s numbers are not growing. She has kind of a cap right now and that’s what provides this opening for Dixon if she has the money.”

Currently on the financial front, Gov. Whitmer is winning by a large margin.