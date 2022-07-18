LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Up until this point, the five Republican candidates for governor have been asked about pretty much everything.

One thing they haven’t been asked? What role will their spouse play in their administration?

Back in 1982, the GOP candidate for governor Dick Headlee answered the question simply. His wife would have no role, period. Times have definitely changed.

“We’ll share conversations, but at the end of the day as the governor after input from my wife and my other advisers, I’ll take accountability and responsibility for the decisions,” said candidate Kevin Rinke.

“Yes, I will always continue to consult with her,” candidate Ryan Kelley said. “Our conversations together always guide our decision making process.”

Skubick: “Would you consult with her on making decisions?”

Ralph Rebandt: “Absolutely. She’s a brilliant woman.

Skubick: “Would she be the last one you go to?”

Rebandt: “She would be the first and the last. How’s that?”

GOP candidate Garrett Soldano pretty much followed everyone else, until the end.

Soldano: “She would definitely be involved with, not with the decision making obviously, but what she can do on the outside being charities, and everything else.

Skubick: “Why not the decision making?”

Soldano: “Because I’m the governor.”

Skubick: “She’s your closest advisor, you just said.”

Soldano: “She would not be making the final decision. Now you’re going to get me in trouble.”

Turns out the lone female in the field, Tudor Dixon, would not consult with her husband on policy decisions.

“Final decisions on policy will always come from me and the team I appoint in the administration,” Dixon said.

She adds since her spouse has a passion for state parks and trails, she would encourage him to share his ideas with her on that, but apparently nothing else.