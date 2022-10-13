LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — History will be made Thursday because, for the first time in Michigan’s history, the debate for governor will feature two female candidates.

Republican Tudor Dixon needs to introduce herself to Michiganders who know nothing about her and then find a way to show everyone why she is better than incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer will try to use as little time as possible defending her record from Dixon’s criticism but also explain to voters why her record warrants four more years.

According to pollster Bernie Porn, while Dixon is doing well with Republicans and independent voters by an average of 26 points, she is not doing well with college grads.

Meanwhile, Whitmer seems to be stuck at around 50% in favorability.

“Governor Whitmer will want to talk about abortion and Ms. Dixon will not,” said Porn. “It has been one of the defining issues in this race so far.”

Dixon will want to talk about inflation which is the top issue among 29% of voters and try to link Whitmer to President Biden.

The debate is at 7 p.m. Thursday.