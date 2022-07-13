LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The latest statewide polling data shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer beating every one of the five GOP candidates hoping to run against her.

Michigan Democrats were hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade would be in their favor.

According to polls, the numbers are in fact in Whitmer’s favor. The governor is doing well with two voting segments, according to a poll from the Detroit News and WDIV.

“When you look at leads against her closest challenger, she is up by 32 points among independent women and if you look at suburban voters, she’s got a 15-point lead,” said Glengariff pollster Richard Czuba.

Whitmer’s closest challenger is Ryan Kelley, and Whitmer is in the lead by nine points.

The governor has an 11-point lead over Tudor Dixon, a 12-point lead over Kevin Rinke, a 14-point lead over Garrett Soldano and a 15-point lead over Ralph Rebandt.

Czuba pointed out that a lot of Michigan voters don’t know the GOP candidates yet.

“If your candidate is not at 50% name ID, voters are not going to vote for you and this race may close but it needs to get more than a lot closer if the Republicans want to win,” said Czuba.

The one Republican with the most name recognition is Ryan Kelley with 49.6% recognition.

With Tudor Dixon at 38% name recognition, Czuba isn’t set on Dixon being the frontrunner right now.