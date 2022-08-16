LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The governor’s budget director is making progress with Republicans on crafting a multi-million dollar tax relief package for Michigan taxpayers with a possible deal coming in September.

The deal might include an income tax rate rollback and the elimination of the Senior Retirement Tax.

“We are having conversations, not necessarily negotiations,” said Budget Director Chris Hawkins.

Both Hawkins and key GOP budget players have been talking over the summer and progress toward a multi-million dollar tax relief deal.

In fact, Hawkins is so upbeat, there’s “optimism” still in the budget.

Hawkins, Rep. Tom Albert and Sen. Jim Stamashave a good track record on working deals and it looks like crafting a multi-million dollar tax cut package is in the works.

“I think it is fair to say we are definitely in the position where we are exchanging ideas and I don’t know if we’ve landed on all the commonalities yet to refine those,” said Hawkins. “We’ve been very successful in those conversations in the last several months.”