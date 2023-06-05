LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting in July, you may be asked to sign a petition to create a third political party called the No Labels party.

The effort is aimed at keeping two men out of the White House.

Former moderate Republican congressman Fred Upton from West Michigan is a charter member of the campaign to stop Joe Biden and Donald Trump from getting re-elected.

Upton said that 70% of voters don’t want a rematch between Biden and Trump.

But for the No Labels party to offer a bi-partisan ticket as an alternative to those two, the campaign must get on the ballot in all 50 states.

“That effort is going to start in earnest come July,” Upton said.

In order to get on the ballot to have a third party, Upton needs organization, money and volunteers to collect over 45,000 petition signatures.

While he said he has the signatures, he won’t name names.

“A number of folks in Michigan will be there to try and help,” Upton said. “I’m not at liberty to say who they are right now.”

Opponents of the No Labels party argued that creating the party is a sure way to siphon votes from Biden, which would help elect Trump.

“The polling actually shows the No Labels ticket would draw equally from both the Republican and the Democratic sides,” Upton said.

He will meet with those unnamed volunteers this week to prepare for that July launch of the No Labels party campaign.