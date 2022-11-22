LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In December 2012, organized labor was desperately trying to prevent Michigan’s GOP legislature from enacting the Right to Work law.

Despite the demonstrations, Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed Right to Work into law and told the demonstrators they could go home.

With the reelection of Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a new Democrat-controlled legislature, many are waiting for the new governor to lead the charge in undoing what Snyder did.

Whitmer said she will, but not right away.

New House GOP leader Matt Hall warned that Whitmer should not put repealing Right to Work at the head of her agenda, as he feels it would make it harder for her to be able to work with state Republicans.

Even though Democrats want to even the score with Republicans when it comes to Right to Work, it’s unclear when that will happen.