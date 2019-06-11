Snyder’s Landscape Design, Inc

CUSTOMIZABLE LANDSCAPING SERVICES SINCE 1997

For two decades Snyder’s Landscape Design Inc., has been greater Lansing’s premier source for property maintenance services. You will find that new clients are welcomed warmly into the Snyder’s family, and treated with the care and respect they deserve.



Residential or commercial sites, large or small projects. We are here to serve you.

MAILING ADDRESS

PO Box 80107

Lansing, MI 48908

OFFICE LOCATION

3225 West Saint Joseph Street

3225 West Saint Joseph Street

SHOP LOCATION

2400 West Saint Joseph Street

2400 West Saint Joseph Street

Matt started Snyder’s Landscape in 1997 and is a graduate of Lansing Community College. He has taken the company from a one man operation to the thriving local business that it is today. Matt oversees the entire company, however his passion lies in landscape design and installation. Matt resides in DeWitt with his wife and two sons.

Jeff is responsible for ensuring our clients satisfaction when it comes to keeping their property looking its best. He oversees our Grounds Maintenance, Irrigation, Fertilization and Snow & Ice Management divisions and excels at surpassing customer’s needs.

Jeff joined Snyder’s Landscape in 2012 and became part owner of the company shortly after. He resides in DeWitt with his wife and son.

Mike BeBee, Landscape Sales/Operations Manager

MIKE@SNYDERSLANDSCAPE.COM

Mike joined the Snyder’s Team in 2014 and quickly became an integral piece of the Landscape Design and Sales Team. He has a background in art and design, which he combines with practical experiences working in the landscape field to help customers come up with creative solutions to their landscaping needs. In addition to design and customer service, Mike is responsible for scheduling crews and managing the day to day operations of the Landscape and Snow & Ice Management divisions.

NATHAN@SNYDERSLANDSCAPE.COM

Nathan is the Manager of Sales and Operations for the Fertilization and Grounds Maintenance divisions. He joined Snyder’s in 2016 after working with the Michigan State University Grounds Team for several years and came to Snyder’s with 18 years of experience. Therefore, Nathan is the main component behind getting our Fertilization and Weed Control Division off the ground and running as smoothly as it is today.

He resides in Holt with his wife and 3 sons.

