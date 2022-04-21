Spare Time Entertainment Center

ABOUT US

Spare Time Entertainment is Lansing, Michigan’s premier entertainment destination! Make your Spare Time fun with Bowling, Virtual Reality, Arcade, and Bumper Cars. Bring friends and join a league; we have bowling and sand volleyball leagues. We have a full restaurant along with 20 rotating taps of craft beer and numerous mixed drink options.

Looking to hire:

Management trainee

Party planner, outside sales

Axe Masters

& more!

3101 East Grand River Avenue
Lansing, MI 48912

(517)337-2695

HOURS OF OPERATION

3PM – 11PM Monday-Friday

Weekends 1 PM – 11 PM

Code of Conduct