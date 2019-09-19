Because the procedure used in the Appellate Courts differs from trial court, it’s essential to have an experienced appellate attorney. If you are unhappy with a trial court’s decision, call us today at 517-210-1979 or use the following link to take a short survey to help us decide if you can appeal.

Areas of Appellate Practice:

Speaker Law Firm opened its doors in 2007 and has appellate experience in a wide range of legal subjects. The following areas are a small sample of the types of appeals Speaker Law Firm has handled:

Family Law Appeals

Speaker Law Firm has represented families in appeals regarding adoption cases, child custody disputes, parenting time, grandparenting time, paternity, property division, and child and spousal support. The Firm obtained a peremptory reversal in the Michigan Supreme Court on an adoption matter. They also prepared an amicus brief in the Michigan Supreme Court on behalf of the Family Law Section regarding fraudulent transfers in divorce.

Children’s Law Appeals

Speaker Law Firm has represented clients with appeal issues related to child welfare law. Representation has included representing clients in termination of parental rights appeals and assisting clients with administrative appeals regarding foster care licensing issues. The firm has obtained a rare reversal in a termination of parental rights case in the Court of Appeals. The Speaker Law Firm has also prepared amicus briefs on behalf of the Children’s Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan in two major Michigan Supreme Court cases.

Probate Litigation Appeals

Speaker Law Firm has represented clients in probate appeals at the Circuit Court, Court of Appeals, and the Michigan Supreme Court on issues such as intestate distribution, undue influence, trustee powers, and the duties of guardian ad litems. The Firm obtained a peremptory reversal from the Supreme Court on a trust appeal.

