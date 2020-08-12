2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The 2020 Masters Tournament will be taking place this fall but with major changes, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced Wednesday that the tournament will be held Nov. 9-15 without patrons or guests on the grounds. He called the decision “deeply disappointing.”

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” said Ridley. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.”

All 2020 ticket holders are guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 tournament. Augusta National will contact all ticket holders as well as 2021 ticket applicants in September.

“Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts, Ridley said. “Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.”

Golf’s first major without fans was held last week at the PGA Championship.

The U.S. Open, which was rescheduled to Sept. 17-20 from June, announced last month that it won’t have spectators, and the British Open said in April that this year’s tournament would be canceled.