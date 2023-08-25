LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Friday night football time again! Not only are we following the games that were previously scheduled for tonight, we’re also picking up games that were postponed as a result of last night’s deadly storms.

Round two between Mason and Holt is underway!🏈 The game resumed midway through the second quarter with the Bulldogs leading 21-7.



Who will take home the Cedar Street trophy?🏆 We’ll tell ya on the 5th Quarter tonight on @WLNS at 11! pic.twitter.com/eZHfrOaCAB — Haley Schoengart (@HaleyPaige7) August 25, 2023

After giving up a touchdown on the first play of the second half, Lansing Catholic scores 28 unanswered to beat Waverly 35-20. pic.twitter.com/knL7lMbjJY — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) August 25, 2023

Final: Lansing Sexton 23, Lansing Everett 20.



Sexton trailed 14-7 with 8:35 remaining when play resumed this morning. Safe to say the J-Dubbs locked in after last night. Highlights tonight on the @WLNS 5th Quarter. pic.twitter.com/W9K1Ww4agJ — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) August 25, 2023

Three Rivers at Charlotte will resume at 8 p.m. Here’s some of last night’s action.