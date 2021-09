LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the third week of high school football here in mid-Michigan and we’ve got good games all over the area for you tonight.

The fall weather has rolled in and we’re ready for some football.

Stay tuned to this page for all your scores and highlights throughout the night:

BIG GAME:

East Lansing at DeWitt:

————————————————–

Grass Lake at East Jackson:

Jackson Lumen Christi at Jackson Northwest:

Ionia at Portland:

Dansville at Peawamo-Westphalia:

Williamston at Mason

Laingsburg at Potterville

Grand Ledge at Waverly

Lansing Eastern at Haslett

Lansing Sexton at Lansing Catholic