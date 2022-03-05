LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The big game on the 5th Quarter landed us at Haslett High School for a clash between the host Vikings and East Lansing.

This was the second season in a row the two teams met in the district title game. Last season East Lansing won 59-36.

The Vikings would get their revenge on Dec. 14 of this season in a narrow 43-42 win at home, but with the season on the line, the Trojans had no intention of losing again.

Thanks to a career-high seven 3s and 29 points from senior Ella Miller, East Lansing coasted to a 70-44 win. It was a performance so good that it belongs in rare air.

“Ella Miller put on one of the best all-time Trojan performances,” East Lansing coach Rob Smith said. “I can’t say I’ve seen a better performance. There’s been some up there like that, but that one was special.”

“That was one of the biggest compliments I could have ever received,” Miller said. “There are so many amazing players that have come through East Lansing and to hear him say that to me, after my four years, is the greatest reward that could come out of this experience.”

“I am just so proud of her,” East Lansing senior guard Soraya Timms said. “She works so hard and I’m just so glad she had this moment.”