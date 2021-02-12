5th Quarter Friday: Basketball Scoreboard

**** Scores will be updated throughout the games as they become available****
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Are you ready for hoops Mid-Michigan? Tonight the 6 News sports team will hit the road covering games across the area.
(Boys) Lansing Catholic:80 Ionia:59 Quarter:Final
Our Big Game is getting interesting late. Ionia is chipping away at Lansing Catholic's lead. 69-52 with 4:04 left in the game.
(Boys) Eaton Rapids:33 Portland:18 Quarter:Half
After the 1st quarter here in Portland the Raiders are trailing Eaton Rapids 15-8. But they are showing fight in each possession.
HALFTIME: Portland 18, Eaton Rapids 33. Too much power down low for the Raiders to handle so far but the Greyhounds are having a hard time stopping Portland's sharp shooters.
(Boys) Portland St. Patrick:51 Dansville:53 Quarter:Final
Dansville takes the court for its season opener! The Aggies are hosting Portland St.Patrick.
(Boys) Lansing Eastern:47 Fowlerville:73 Quarter:Final
Fowlerville is leading Lansing Eastern at halftime, 40-16.— Ian Kress (@ian_kress) February 13, 2021
We'll have highlights from this one as well on the 5th Quarter.
(Boys) Fulton:37 Fowler:39 Quarter:Final
Few minutes from tip in Fowler.— Connor Wilton (@ConnorJayWilton) February 13, 2021
All game scores from tonight will be updated here
(Boys) Laingsburg:40 Pewaamo-Westphailia:50 Quarter:Final
(Girls) Williamston:73 St.Johns:40 Quarter:Final
(Boys) Bath:46 Potterville:48 Quarter:Final
Update: Thanks to shots like these Bath is leading Pottersville 27 to 25 at the half!
Well keep you updated all night
(Boys) Charlotte:66 Lansing Sexton:49 Quarter:Final
(Girls) Portland: 58 Eaton Rapids: 36 Quarter:Final
(Girls) Waverly:36 Charlotte:51 Quarter:Final
(Boys) Haslett:43 Mason:26 Quarter:Final
Haslett opens the game on a 12-0 run to lead 15-3 at the end of the first quarter at Mason.
Less than 10 minutes away from tip at Mason!
The Bulldogs are hosting Haslett in a CAAC Red showdown.
Full updates here 👇🏼 https://t.co/2CY4QGaKJ5 pic.twitter.com/7P8oBN8lJU