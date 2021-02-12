5th Quarter Friday: Basketball Scoreboard

**** Scores will be updated throughout the games as they become available****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Are you ready for hoops Mid-Michigan? Tonight the 6 News sports team will hit the road covering games across the area. Get score updates, highlights, and digital extras below during and after tonight’s games. Also be sure to catch the 5th Quarter streamed live on Wlns.com at 11:15 P.M.

(Boys) Lansing Catholic:80 Ionia:59 Quarter:Final

(Boys) Eaton Rapids:33 Portland:18 Quarter:Half

After the 1st quarter here in Portland the Raiders are trailing Eaton Rapids 15-8. But they are showing fight in each possession. To follow our full Friday night scoreboard, click here 🏀👇🏼 @WLNS #HereforYou https://t.co/5rL1IdUg1R — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) February 13, 2021

HALFTIME: @RaidersPAA 18, @EatonRapidsHS 33. Too much power down low for the Raiders to handle so far but the Greyhounds are having a hard time stopping Portland’s sharp shooters. Highlights coming up on the @DeanTrailways #5thQuarter on @WLNS at 11:15 p.m.https://t.co/eJjyrssxIa — WLNS Newsroom (@WLNS) February 13, 2021

(Boys) Portland St. Patrick:51 Dansville:53 Quarter:Final

Dansville takes the court for its season opener! The Aggies are hosting Portland St.Patrick, and we’ll have the highlights tonight on the @DeanTrailways 5th Quarter. @AggiesAthletics @PortlandStPats @WLNS pic.twitter.com/ngD8v8ODnn — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) February 13, 2021

(Boys) Lansing Eastern:47 Fowlerville:73 Quarter:Final

Fowlerville is leading Lansing Eastern at halftime, 40-16.



We’ll have highlights from this one as well on the @DeanTrailways 5th Quarter. @WLNS pic.twitter.com/uad6qzFvh9 — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) February 13, 2021

(Boys) Fulton:37 Fowler:39 Quarter:Final

Few minutes from tip in Fowler.



All game scores from tonight will be updated here ⬇️ @WLNS https://t.co/4ZaZ9MqTGE pic.twitter.com/JxyL5xMXCs — Connor Wilton (@ConnorJayWilton) February 13, 2021

(Boys) Laingsburg:40 Pewaamo-Westphailia:50 Quarter:Final

(Girls) Williamston:73 St.Johns:40 Quarter:Final

(Boys) Bath:46 Potterville:48 Quarter:Final

Update: Thanks to shots like these Bath is leading Pottersville 27 to 25 at the half!



Well keep you updated all night at https://t.co/JdkOAiuez8@WLNS pic.twitter.com/NFhUUNQKxD — Dan Ray (@D_RayMSU) February 13, 2021

(Boys) Charlotte:66 Lansing Sexton:49 Quarter:Final

(Girls) Portland: 58 Eaton Rapids: 36 Quarter:Final

(Girls) Waverly:36 Charlotte:51 Quarter:Final

(Boys) Haslett:43 Mason:26 Quarter:Final

Haslett opens the game on a 12-0 run to lead 15-3 at the end of the first quarter at Mason. — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) February 13, 2021