5th Quarter Friday: Basketball Scoreboard

**** Scores will be updated throughout the games as they become available****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Are you ready for hoops Mid-Michigan? Tonight the 6 News sports team will hit the road covering games across the area. Get score updates, highlights, and digital extras below during and after tonight’s games. Also be sure to catch the 5th Quarter streamed live on Wlns.com at 11:15 P.M.

(Boys)
Lansing Catholic:80
Ionia:59
Quarter:Final
(Boys)
Eaton Rapids:33
Portland:18
Quarter:Half
(Boys)
Portland St. Patrick:51
Dansville:53
Quarter:Final
(Boys)
Lansing Eastern:47
Fowlerville:73
Quarter:Final
(Boys)
Fulton:37
Fowler:39
Quarter:Final
(Boys)
Laingsburg:40
Pewaamo-Westphailia:50
Quarter:Final
(Girls)
Williamston:73
St.Johns:40
Quarter:Final
(Boys)
Bath:46
Potterville:48
Quarter:Final
(Boys)
Charlotte:66
Lansing Sexton:49
Quarter:Final
(Girls)
Portland: 58
Eaton Rapids: 36
Quarter:Final
(Girls)
Waverly:36
Charlotte:51
Quarter:Final
(Boys)
Haslett:43
Mason:26
Quarter:Final

