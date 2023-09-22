LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Week 5 of the high school football season has arrived, meaning we’re more than halfway into the season. There were a number of ‘Big Game’ worthy candidates and 6 Sports decided on the battle between CAAC Blue foes Lansing Everett and Grand Ledge.

BIG GAME: Grand Ledge 21, Lansing Everett 12

Final: Charlotte 23, Ionia 22

 Final: DeWitt 45, Holt 7

Final: Mason 35, Haslett 20

 Final: St. Johns 48, Lansing Eastern 6

Final: Fowler 51, Dansville 0

Final: Williamston 56, Fowlerville 32

Final: Waverly 50, Okemos 0 

Final: Carson City-Crystal 43, Farwell 0

OTHER SCORES:

Final: East Lansing 44, Grand Blanc 7

Final: Bath 22, Stockbridge 14  

Final: Ithaca 54, Hemlock 0 

Final: Jackson 66, Ypsilanti Community 22  

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Dearborn Divine Child 7  

Final: Saranac 28, Laingsburg 20

Final: Manchester 55, Leslie 12

Final: Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 14

Final: Olivet 33, Eaton Rapids 6

Final: Ovid-Elsie 42, Shepard 16

Final: Parma Western 47, Jackson Northwest 6 

Final: Goodrich 48, Owosso 8 

Final: Portland 52, Lansing Catholic 14  