LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Week 5 of the high school football season has arrived, meaning we’re more than halfway into the season. There were a number of ‘Big Game’ worthy candidates and 6 Sports decided on the battle between CAAC Blue foes Lansing Everett and Grand Ledge.
BIG GAME: Grand Ledge 21, Lansing Everett 12
Final: Charlotte 23, Ionia 22
Final: DeWitt 45, Holt 7
Final: Mason 35, Haslett 20
Final: St. Johns 48, Lansing Eastern 6
Final: Fowler 51, Dansville 0
Final: Williamston 56, Fowlerville 32
Final: Waverly 50, Okemos 0
Final: Carson City-Crystal 43, Farwell 0
OTHER SCORES:
Final: East Lansing 44, Grand Blanc 7
Final: Bath 22, Stockbridge 14
Final: Ithaca 54, Hemlock 0
Final: Jackson 66, Ypsilanti Community 22
Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Dearborn Divine Child 7
Final: Saranac 28, Laingsburg 20
Final: Manchester 55, Leslie 12
Final: Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 14
Final: Olivet 33, Eaton Rapids 6
Final: Ovid-Elsie 42, Shepard 16
Final: Parma Western 47, Jackson Northwest 6
Final: Goodrich 48, Owosso 8
Final: Portland 52, Lansing Catholic 14