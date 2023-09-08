LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Friday night football time in Mid-Michigan. Here are the games we’re following tonight:

The Big Game

Pewamo-Westphalia at Laingsburg

Lutheran Westland at. Bath

Waverly at Lansing Everett 

Okemos at East Lansing

Olivet at Lansing Sexton

Grand Ledge at Holt

Haslett at St. Johns 

Perry at Fowler