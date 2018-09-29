5th Quarter Sports

5th Quarter Prep Football Scores September 28

Posted: Sep 29, 2018 06:53 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2018 06:53 AM EDT

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Adrian Madison 44, Whitmore Lake 14

Algonac 27, Croswell-Lexington 20

Almont 47, Armada 7

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard def. Detroit Universal, forfeit

Ann Arbor Skyline 38, Ann Arbor Huron 0

AuGres-Sims 78, Charlton Heston 6

Auburn Hills Avondale 53, Berkley 0

Battle Creek Harper Creek 27, Jackson Northwest 24, OT

Beal City 41, Evart 14

Beaverton 28, Sanford-Meridian 7

Belding 57, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 19

Bellevue 54, Webberville 6

Birch Run 35, Carrollton 0

Birmingham Brother Rice 31, Grand Ledge 28

Birmingham Detroit Country Day 41, Richland Gull Lake 3

Birmingham Groves 42, Troy Athens 6

Birmingham Seaholm 55, Pontiac 8

Brighton 21, Northville 0

Brooklyn Columbia Central 55, Erie-Mason 7

Burr Oak 72, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 0

Byron 32, Chesaning 28

Byron Center 63, Comstock Park 7

Calumet 24, Iron Mountain 0

Canton 35, Novi 7

Carleton Airport 25, Flat Rock 21

Caro 45, Reese 20

Carson City-Crystal 46, Coleman 6

Cass City 50, Bad Axe 20

Cassopolis 50, Marcellus 0

Cedar Springs 24, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 14

Cedarville 72, Brimley 6

Centreville 20, Mendon 0

Cheboygan 44, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 14

Clare 41, Houghton Lake 6

Clarkston 55, Bloomfield Hills 7

Climax-Scotts 62, Adrian Lenawee Christian 20

Clinton 41, Petersburg Summerfield 28

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49, Warren Mott 21

Clinton Township Clintondale 34, New Haven 0

Colon 51, Camden-Frontier 0

Corunna 41, Burton Bentley 12

Dansville 40, Fowler 9

DeWitt 53, Lansing Everett 0

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 35, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 6

Decatur 42, Bloomingdale 6

Deckerville 52, Dryden 8

Delton Kellogg 56, Watervliet 22

Detroit Cass Tech 48, Detroit Cody 0

Detroit Central 36, Detroit Pershing 6

Detroit Henry Ford 28, Detroit Collegiate Prep 6

Detroit King 42, Detroit Douglass 0

Detroit Loyola 20, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 17

Detroit Mumford 34, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 0

Detroit Osborn 12, Detroit Western International 6

Detroit Public Safety Academy 14, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 6

Detroit Renaissance 21, Detroit Denby 20

Detroit Southeastern 32, Detroit East English 6

Dexter 27, Tecumseh 20

Dowagiac Union 48, Sturgis 0

Dundee 24, Onsted 13

East Grand Rapids 42, Grand Rapids South Christian 29

Edwardsburg 58, Plainwell 8

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 36, Unionville-Sebewaing 8

Escanaba 20, Menominee 12

Farmington Hills Harrison 27, Rochester 24

Fennville 48, Galesburg-Augusta 0

Fenton 47, Holly 7

Ferndale 55, Hazel Park 0

Flint Beecher 55, Burton Atherton 6

Flint Hamady 34, Goodrich 28

Frankenmuth 56, Essexville Garber 18

Frankfort 10, Mancelona 6

Fulton-Middleton 23, Bath 15, 2OT

Gaylord 21, Cadillac 12

Gibraltar Carlson 47, Allen Park 29

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52, Allendale 22

Grand Rapids Christian 21, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 14

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 38, Fruitport 36

Grand Rapids Northview 38, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 31

Grand Rapids West Catholic 38, Spring Lake 21

Grandville Calvin Christian 49, Wyoming Lee 28

Grant 25, Fremont 0

Grass Lake 14, Michigan Center 10

Grosse Ile 33, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 14

Grosse Pointe South 27, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 13

Hamtramck 21, Detroit University Prep 6

Harbor Beach 49, Memphis 14

Harbor Springs 26, Gaylord St. Mary 13

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 61, Southfield Bradford Academy 0

Harrison 44, Farwell 26

Haslett 33, St. Johns 14

Hemlock 56, Pinconning 0

Hillman 38, Posen 34

Hillsdale 37, Blissfield 27

Holland Christian 37, Hamilton 12

Holland West Ottawa 54, Wyoming 22

Holton 34, Lakeview 24

Hopkins 55, Buchanan 0

Howell 27, Salem 3

Hudsonville 16, Grandville 13, OT

Ida 26, Hudson 14

Ishpeming 44, Gwinn 8

Jackson 39, Ypsilanti Lincoln 14

Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Hastings 26

Johannesburg-Lewiston 34, Charlevoix 0

Kalamazoo Central 26, Battle Creek Central 20, OT

Kent City 56, Hesperia 22

Kingsley 44, Benzie Central 24

Kingston 54, Kinde-North Huron 8

Lake City 27, Leroy Pine River 0

Lake Fenton 58, Burton Bendle 6

Lake Odessa Lakewood 60, Stockbridge 15

Lake Orion 20, Southfield A&T 12

Lansing Sexton 38, Ionia 28

Lapeer 42, Grand Blanc 10

Leslie 34, Perry 33

Livonia Churchill 16, Dearborn 13

Livonia Franklin 21, Westland John Glenn 7

Lowell 28, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 14

Ludington 27, Muskegon Orchard View 8

Lutheran Westland 21, Southfield Christian 7

Macomb Dakota 33, Utica Ford 0

Macomb Lutheran North 42, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 22

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42, Detroit Old Redford 12

Madison Heights Madison 28, Farmington 6

Manistee 39, Riverview Gabriel Richard 6

Maple City Glen Lake 23, Elk Rapids 15

Marion 74, Baldwin 0

Marlette 35, Brown City 28

Marquette 21, Kingsford 20

Marshall 42, Coldwater 28

Marysville 69, Madison Heights Lamphere 12

Mason 19, Fowlerville 15

Mattawan 16, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 0

McBain 50, Manton 12

Merrill 33, Blanchard Montabella 32

Merritt Academy 58, Bay City All Saints 36

Mesick 73, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 7

Midland Dow 49, Saginaw 8

Milan 29, New Boston Huron 0

Millington 40, Bridgeport 8

Monroe 41, Temperance Bedford 6

Montague 58, Hart 0

Montrose 55, Otisville Lakeville 6

Morrice 74, Burton Madison 0

Mount Pleasant 40, Midland 20

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 49, Flint International 0

Muskegon 49, Jenison 7

Muskegon Mona Shores 56, Grand Rapids Union 0

Muskegon Oakridge 63, Mason County Central 6

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 52, Greenville 16

Napoleon 33, Jackson East Jackson 6

Negaunee 40, L’Anse 6

New Lothrop 34, Durand 6

Niles Brandywine 46, N. Daviess, Ind. 14

North Branch 37, Richmond 0

North Muskegon 49, Shelby 0

Norway 27, Bark River-Harris 22

Oak Park 26, Troy 9

Olivet 56, Vermontville Maple Valley 8

Onaway 48, Atlanta 8

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 42, Dearborn Divine Child 14

Ortonville Brandon 56, Clio 6

Otsego 63, Allegan 0

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 50, Morenci 8

Ovid-Elsie 39, Mount Morris 0

Owendale-Gagetown def. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, forfeit

Oxford 42, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 6

Parma Western 30, Battle Creek Pennfield 13

Paw Paw 29, Vicksburg 21, OT

Peck 8, Mayville 0

Pellston 41, Hale 12

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Potterville 0

Pickford 59, Stephenson 8

Pinckney 43, Adrian 28

Pittsford 28, Athens 6

Plymouth 46, Hartland 26

Port Huron Northern 28, Fraser 6

Portage Northern 28, Niles 6

Portland 51, Eaton Rapids 0

Powers North Central 52, Crystal Falls Forest Park 28

Quincy 41, Concord 6

Reading 63, Bronson 0

Redford Thurston def. Livonia Clarenceville, forfeit

Reed City 58, Big Rapids 22

Remus Chippewa Hills 31, Stanton Central Montcalm 14

River Rouge 35, Harper Woods 7

Riverview 49, Monroe Jefferson 20

Rockford 42, Caledonia 6

Rogers City 46, Lincoln-Alcona 8

Romeo 49, Grosse Pointe North 0

Roscommon 42, Gladwin 3

Royal Oak 14, North Farmington 7

Saginaw Nouvel 32, St. Louis 20

Saginaw Swan Valley 34, Alma 6

Saline 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0

Sandusky 58, Vassar 24

Saranac 50, Laingsburg 6

Saugatuck 59, Martin 36

Sault Ste Marie 14, Gladstone 7

Schoolcraft 63, Constantine 27

South Lyon 48, Walled Lake Central 0

South Lyon East 37, Waterford Mott 6

Southgate Anderson 14, Dearborn Edsel Ford 12

Sparta 49, Coopersville 14

Springport 42, Jonesville 32

St. Joseph 13, Portage Central 6

Standish-Sterling 44, Shepherd 8

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 53, Dearborn Heights Star International 0

Swartz Creek 49, Linden 28

Three Rivers 55, South Haven 7

Traverse City Central 36, Petoskey 22

Traverse City West 19, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 13

Ubly 62, Capac 6

Walled Lake Northern 35, Waterford Kettering 28

Warren De La Salle 41, U-D Jesuit 20

Warren Fitzgerald 40, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 12

Warren Michigan Collegiate 50, Romulus Summit Academy North 14

Warren Woods Tower 20, Sterling Heights 7

Waterford Our Lady 31, Royal Oak Shrine 21

West Bloomfield 24, Rochester Adams 20

West Iron County 26, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6

White Lake Lakeland 28, Walled Lake Western 7

White Pigeon 34, Hartford 6

Whitehall 40, Ravenna 38

Whittemore-Prescott 47, Mio-Au Sable 16

Williamston 41, Lansing Eastern 0

Wyandotte Roosevelt 17, Trenton 14

Wyoming Godwin Heights 24, Wyoming Kelloggsville 14

Zeeland East 25, Holland 3

Zeeland West 38, Hudsonville Unity Christian 14

