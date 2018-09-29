5th Quarter Prep Football Scores September 28
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Adrian Madison 44, Whitmore Lake 14
Algonac 27, Croswell-Lexington 20
Almont 47, Armada 7
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard def. Detroit Universal, forfeit
Ann Arbor Skyline 38, Ann Arbor Huron 0
AuGres-Sims 78, Charlton Heston 6
Auburn Hills Avondale 53, Berkley 0
Battle Creek Harper Creek 27, Jackson Northwest 24, OT
Beal City 41, Evart 14
Beaverton 28, Sanford-Meridian 7
Belding 57, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 19
Bellevue 54, Webberville 6
Birch Run 35, Carrollton 0
Birmingham Brother Rice 31, Grand Ledge 28
Birmingham Detroit Country Day 41, Richland Gull Lake 3
Birmingham Groves 42, Troy Athens 6
Birmingham Seaholm 55, Pontiac 8
Brighton 21, Northville 0
Brooklyn Columbia Central 55, Erie-Mason 7
Burr Oak 72, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 0
Byron 32, Chesaning 28
Byron Center 63, Comstock Park 7
Calumet 24, Iron Mountain 0
Canton 35, Novi 7
Carleton Airport 25, Flat Rock 21
Caro 45, Reese 20
Carson City-Crystal 46, Coleman 6
Cass City 50, Bad Axe 20
Cassopolis 50, Marcellus 0
Cedar Springs 24, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 14
Cedarville 72, Brimley 6
Centreville 20, Mendon 0
Cheboygan 44, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 14
Clare 41, Houghton Lake 6
Clarkston 55, Bloomfield Hills 7
Climax-Scotts 62, Adrian Lenawee Christian 20
Clinton 41, Petersburg Summerfield 28
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49, Warren Mott 21
Clinton Township Clintondale 34, New Haven 0
Colon 51, Camden-Frontier 0
Corunna 41, Burton Bentley 12
Dansville 40, Fowler 9
DeWitt 53, Lansing Everett 0
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 35, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 6
Decatur 42, Bloomingdale 6
Deckerville 52, Dryden 8
Delton Kellogg 56, Watervliet 22
Detroit Cass Tech 48, Detroit Cody 0
Detroit Central 36, Detroit Pershing 6
Detroit Henry Ford 28, Detroit Collegiate Prep 6
Detroit King 42, Detroit Douglass 0
Detroit Loyola 20, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 17
Detroit Mumford 34, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 0
Detroit Osborn 12, Detroit Western International 6
Detroit Public Safety Academy 14, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 6
Detroit Renaissance 21, Detroit Denby 20
Detroit Southeastern 32, Detroit East English 6
Dexter 27, Tecumseh 20
Dowagiac Union 48, Sturgis 0
Dundee 24, Onsted 13
East Grand Rapids 42, Grand Rapids South Christian 29
Edwardsburg 58, Plainwell 8
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 36, Unionville-Sebewaing 8
Escanaba 20, Menominee 12
Farmington Hills Harrison 27, Rochester 24
Fennville 48, Galesburg-Augusta 0
Fenton 47, Holly 7
Ferndale 55, Hazel Park 0
Flint Beecher 55, Burton Atherton 6
Flint Hamady 34, Goodrich 28
Frankenmuth 56, Essexville Garber 18
Frankfort 10, Mancelona 6
Fulton-Middleton 23, Bath 15, 2OT
Gaylord 21, Cadillac 12
Gibraltar Carlson 47, Allen Park 29
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52, Allendale 22
Grand Rapids Christian 21, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 14
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 38, Fruitport 36
Grand Rapids Northview 38, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 31
Grand Rapids West Catholic 38, Spring Lake 21
Grandville Calvin Christian 49, Wyoming Lee 28
Grant 25, Fremont 0
Grass Lake 14, Michigan Center 10
Grosse Ile 33, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 14
Grosse Pointe South 27, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 13
Hamtramck 21, Detroit University Prep 6
Harbor Beach 49, Memphis 14
Harbor Springs 26, Gaylord St. Mary 13
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 61, Southfield Bradford Academy 0
Harrison 44, Farwell 26
Haslett 33, St. Johns 14
Hemlock 56, Pinconning 0
Hillman 38, Posen 34
Hillsdale 37, Blissfield 27
Holland Christian 37, Hamilton 12
Holland West Ottawa 54, Wyoming 22
Holton 34, Lakeview 24
Hopkins 55, Buchanan 0
Howell 27, Salem 3
Hudsonville 16, Grandville 13, OT
Ida 26, Hudson 14
Ishpeming 44, Gwinn 8
Jackson 39, Ypsilanti Lincoln 14
Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Hastings 26
Johannesburg-Lewiston 34, Charlevoix 0
Kalamazoo Central 26, Battle Creek Central 20, OT
Kent City 56, Hesperia 22
Kingsley 44, Benzie Central 24
Kingston 54, Kinde-North Huron 8
Lake City 27, Leroy Pine River 0
Lake Fenton 58, Burton Bendle 6
Lake Odessa Lakewood 60, Stockbridge 15
Lake Orion 20, Southfield A&T 12
Lansing Sexton 38, Ionia 28
Lapeer 42, Grand Blanc 10
Leslie 34, Perry 33
Livonia Churchill 16, Dearborn 13
Livonia Franklin 21, Westland John Glenn 7
Lowell 28, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 14
Ludington 27, Muskegon Orchard View 8
Lutheran Westland 21, Southfield Christian 7
Macomb Dakota 33, Utica Ford 0
Macomb Lutheran North 42, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 22
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42, Detroit Old Redford 12
Madison Heights Madison 28, Farmington 6
Manistee 39, Riverview Gabriel Richard 6
Maple City Glen Lake 23, Elk Rapids 15
Marion 74, Baldwin 0
Marlette 35, Brown City 28
Marquette 21, Kingsford 20
Marshall 42, Coldwater 28
Marysville 69, Madison Heights Lamphere 12
Mason 19, Fowlerville 15
Mattawan 16, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 0
McBain 50, Manton 12
Merrill 33, Blanchard Montabella 32
Merritt Academy 58, Bay City All Saints 36
Mesick 73, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 7
Midland Dow 49, Saginaw 8
Milan 29, New Boston Huron 0
Millington 40, Bridgeport 8
Monroe 41, Temperance Bedford 6
Montague 58, Hart 0
Montrose 55, Otisville Lakeville 6
Morrice 74, Burton Madison 0
Mount Pleasant 40, Midland 20
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 49, Flint International 0
Muskegon 49, Jenison 7
Muskegon Mona Shores 56, Grand Rapids Union 0
Muskegon Oakridge 63, Mason County Central 6
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 52, Greenville 16
Napoleon 33, Jackson East Jackson 6
Negaunee 40, L’Anse 6
New Lothrop 34, Durand 6
Niles Brandywine 46, N. Daviess, Ind. 14
North Branch 37, Richmond 0
North Muskegon 49, Shelby 0
Norway 27, Bark River-Harris 22
Oak Park 26, Troy 9
Olivet 56, Vermontville Maple Valley 8
Onaway 48, Atlanta 8
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 42, Dearborn Divine Child 14
Ortonville Brandon 56, Clio 6
Otsego 63, Allegan 0
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 50, Morenci 8
Ovid-Elsie 39, Mount Morris 0
Owendale-Gagetown def. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, forfeit
Oxford 42, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 6
Parma Western 30, Battle Creek Pennfield 13
Paw Paw 29, Vicksburg 21, OT
Peck 8, Mayville 0
Pellston 41, Hale 12
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Potterville 0
Pickford 59, Stephenson 8
Pinckney 43, Adrian 28
Pittsford 28, Athens 6
Plymouth 46, Hartland 26
Port Huron Northern 28, Fraser 6
Portage Northern 28, Niles 6
Portland 51, Eaton Rapids 0
Powers North Central 52, Crystal Falls Forest Park 28
Quincy 41, Concord 6
Reading 63, Bronson 0
Redford Thurston def. Livonia Clarenceville, forfeit
Reed City 58, Big Rapids 22
Remus Chippewa Hills 31, Stanton Central Montcalm 14
River Rouge 35, Harper Woods 7
Riverview 49, Monroe Jefferson 20
Rockford 42, Caledonia 6
Rogers City 46, Lincoln-Alcona 8
Romeo 49, Grosse Pointe North 0
Roscommon 42, Gladwin 3
Royal Oak 14, North Farmington 7
Saginaw Nouvel 32, St. Louis 20
Saginaw Swan Valley 34, Alma 6
Saline 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0
Sandusky 58, Vassar 24
Saranac 50, Laingsburg 6
Saugatuck 59, Martin 36
Sault Ste Marie 14, Gladstone 7
Schoolcraft 63, Constantine 27
South Lyon 48, Walled Lake Central 0
South Lyon East 37, Waterford Mott 6
Southgate Anderson 14, Dearborn Edsel Ford 12
Sparta 49, Coopersville 14
Springport 42, Jonesville 32
St. Joseph 13, Portage Central 6
Standish-Sterling 44, Shepherd 8
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 53, Dearborn Heights Star International 0
Swartz Creek 49, Linden 28
Three Rivers 55, South Haven 7
Traverse City Central 36, Petoskey 22
Traverse City West 19, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 13
Ubly 62, Capac 6
Walled Lake Northern 35, Waterford Kettering 28
Warren De La Salle 41, U-D Jesuit 20
Warren Fitzgerald 40, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 12
Warren Michigan Collegiate 50, Romulus Summit Academy North 14
Warren Woods Tower 20, Sterling Heights 7
Waterford Our Lady 31, Royal Oak Shrine 21
West Bloomfield 24, Rochester Adams 20
West Iron County 26, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6
White Lake Lakeland 28, Walled Lake Western 7
White Pigeon 34, Hartford 6
Whitehall 40, Ravenna 38
Whittemore-Prescott 47, Mio-Au Sable 16
Williamston 41, Lansing Eastern 0
Wyandotte Roosevelt 17, Trenton 14
Wyoming Godwin Heights 24, Wyoming Kelloggsville 14
Zeeland East 25, Holland 3
Zeeland West 38, Hudsonville Unity Christian 14
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
