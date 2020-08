Since the COVID-19 Pandemic postponed all close contact high school sports in the Mid-Michigan area, the Mason Bulldogs Girls Golf team has become extremely thankful to be able to compete. No one is more appreciative of the opportunity to play their sport than the Mason senior class.

"Well I feel really luck knowing that a lot of kids aren't going to be able to have their senior seasons or might have their senior seasons later in the year," said senior Grace Whipple. "It's definitely different to be having to distance, not being able to take the flag out, no water on the course. But it's...it's great overall."