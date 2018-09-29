5th Quarter Sports

5th Quarter Sports September 28

By:

Posted: Sep 29, 2018 07:17 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2018 07:17 AM EDT

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Top prep football action and more with 6 Sports Director Fred Heumann and 6 Sports reporter Alex Sims. NFL and NCAA football highlights have been removed to comply with online restrictions.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local