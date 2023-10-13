LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Another Friday night filled with rain didn’t slow down the shortage of highlights. Our ‘Big Game’ pitted two of the remaining undefeated teams in the state up against one another with more than just a perfect record on the line.

Big Game: Portland 41, Lansing Sexton 0

Final: Olivet 21, Lansing Catholic 14

Final: Ionia 16, St. Johns 2

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Saranac 8

Final: Fowler 49, Laingsburg 0

Final: East Lansing 42, Holt 7

Final: DeWitt 49, Lansing Everett 14

Final: Grand Ledge 49, Okemos 0

Final: Haslett 16, Waverly 8

Final: Williamston 33, Sparta 17

Final: Gaylord 24, Jackson Lumen Christi 21

Other Scores:

Final: Chesaning 65, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 0

Final: Mason 30, Walled Lake Western 7

Final: Fowlerville 21, Adrian 14

Final: Charlotte 56, Eaton Rapids 6

Final: Bath 46, Dansville 18

Final: Potterville 48, Genesee 0

Final: Grass Lake 31, Leslie 6

Final: Hastings 51, Jackson Northwest 14

Final: Ithaca 52, Carrollton 0

Final: Lakewood 18, Perry 7

Final: Parma Western 56, Marshall 7

Final: Ovid Elsie 34, Mount Morris 6