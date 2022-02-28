LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There were so many storylines on Friday night as Lansing Catholic hosted Ionia with the Capital Area Activities Conference – White league title on the line. If Ionia wins, the Bulldogs capture their third league championship in four seasons.

If Lansing Catholic wins, they have a shot to share the league title with Ionia if they beat Lansing Sexton this upcoming Tuesday. Plus, Lansing Catholic’s Alex Watters was only three points away from scoring his 1000th career point.

After Watters got his 1000th point in the first quarter, Ionia would pull away in the second half to win it 57-48.