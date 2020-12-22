DeWitt football to automatically advance to state semifinals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The DeWitt football team has learned their opponent in the regional finals Stevensville Lakeshore has elected not to play, meaning the Panthers will automatically advance to the state semifinals.

The game was scheduled for Jan. 2, the first day high school sports are set to return.

The Panthers will face the winner of Muskegon and East Grand Rapids.

