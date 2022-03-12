EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Big Game tonight was at DeWitt High School where the Grand Ledge Comets squared off against the CAAC Blue champs East Lansing. The Trojans have a 17-4 record this season and have already beaten Grand Ledge twice.

Grand Ledge has gone through several big injuries to star players, however, the Comets won three games in a row and will look to make it four tonight to keep their season alive.

The Comets were able to go their bigs, Nick Ellis and Teddy Williams who were dominating in the paint. But East Lansing’s Mason Docks was able to respond with a game-high 20 points, helping the Trojans pull away to win the District Championship 57-44.