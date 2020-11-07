Holt survives 43-36 shootout with Grand Ledge

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — It was sweet, sweet revenge on Friday night for Holt against Grand Ledge as the Rams avenged their 15-14 loss earlier this year with a 43-36 win in the District Semifinal game.

It was a shootout in Grand Ledge but the game turned in Holt’s favor thanks to Ayden VanEnkevort’s kick return touchdown that gave the Rams the lead and they never looked back from there.

It was an emotional night for both communities, who carried heavy hearts into the game, after learning of the passing of Mike Smith. Smith built the Rams into a powerhouse program and also served as an assistant at Grand Ledge.

Current Rams coach Chad Fulk was in tears following the win.

“You know going through everything with Coach Smith, playing against Grand Ledge, playoff game, you know we knew he was up there watching us so we were just trying to win this one for him,” said Fulk. “We were hoping we could do something to make him proud of us.”

Next up for the Rams is a match up with the Saline Hornets (5-1) for the District Championship.