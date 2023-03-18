EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Catholic’s girls basketball team continued to etch its name in the history books, on Friday, when Kacee Reid and company made their first appearance in the state semifinals since 2004.

The Cougars faced undefeated Grand Rapids West Catholic, who was ranked No. 1 in division two. After being down 17-6 to end the first quarter, Lansing Catholic hit a second-half surge that propelled them to victory. Anna Richards led all scorers with 25 points, followed by sister Leah Richards, who ended with 14 points.

Lansing Catholic is now one win away from capturing the program’s first state title since 1995. The Cougars will face Frankenmuth on Saturday at 6:15pm EST at the Breslin Center.