Michigan Center barely flies past Jonesville, 28-22

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Friday night’s district championship game between Michigan Center and Jonesville was the definition of a back-and-forth matchup.

When one team scored, the other always seemed to answer. However, it was Michigan Center who ultimately came out on top, winning 28-22.

The Cardinals were the first team to strike, scoring a touchdown to get on the board early in the first quarter.

Jonesville then would respond and after a successful two-point conversion, they lead 8-7.

Michigan Center came right back, with Zach Levy busting a long run through the middle of the defense to give the Cardinals a 13-8 lead.

Next up was Luke Dawson for the Comets, who caught a pass over the middle and turned it into a long-score to make it 14-13 Jonesville.

But the game ultimately shifted in Michigan Center’s favor on a crazy offensive play for the Cardinals. Quarterback Joe Olkowski scrambled around in the pocket, somehow avoiding defenders before throwing it to Kaden Shannon on the run. Shannon caught it and broke a mean tackle and looked like he was about to score before his teammate somehow brought him down just before the goal line. Shannon was ruled down but the Cardinals would punch it in a few plays later to take back the lead.

Michigan Center would hang on from there to win 28-22 to secure the district championship.

Next up for Michigan Center will be a matchup with Schoolcraft in the regional final.