Williamston falls in Division 4 semifinal, 12-0

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Williamston hosted Detroit Country Day at Okemos High School on Saturday in the Division 4 semifinal and this game was a true defensive battle.

Country Day scored the first points of the game on a short run to the outside, early in the second quarter, and it was an uphill battle for the Hornets from there. The Hornets were able to block the extra point to keep the game at 6-0.

Near the close of the half, Country Day was driving down the field, and they took a shot deep, but Caden Plaxton timed it perfectly and ripped it away from the Country Day wide receiver for a massive turnover.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, they just could never get anything going on offense. Williamston turned the ball over a number of times right when they would show any signs of momentum. Then, late in the fourth quarter came the back breaker.

On fourth down, quarterback Brandon Mann took the snap for Country Day and ran virtually untouched right through the middle of the defense for the touchdown. That made it 12-0 with just 2:16 remaining. The Hornets once again stuffed the two-point conversion.

The Hornets turned it over one more time after Country Day’s second touchdown and then Country Day lined up in the victory formation to win it 12-0.

Williamston coach Steve Kersten said after the game that this loss was extra emotional and that they only made it this far because of one thing.

“Senior leadership,” Kersten said. “I mean you have to have great leadership when you’re off and on, when you’re having practice and you’re not having practice. When you’re playing in the snow and you’re not playing in the snow. Our seniors were outstanding. Outstanding people, and outstanding players, but more so outstanding people. The leadership they’ve done, and show, will carry them far in life. I look forward to seeing where these guys will be ten years from now.”

Williamston ends its season with a 9-2 record.