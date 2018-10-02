Sports

6 Sports at 11 October 1

By:

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 03:58 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 03:58 AM EDT

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Top sports news of the day with 6 Sports Director Fred Heumann

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local