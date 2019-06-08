6 Sports at 6 June 8
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Top sports news of the day with 6 Sports anchor Audrey Dahlgren
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dashcam: Motorcycle slides underneath patrol car
Dramatic dashcam video captured the moment a speeding motorcyclist lost control, crossed the...Read More »
-
Community stands against gun violence
The color orange swarmed the Capitol lawn today as people worked to raise awareness about gun...Read More »
-
Sparrow responds to 'out of compliance' concerns
Sparrow responds to the lengthy amount of areas of concern from the Joint Commission...Read More »