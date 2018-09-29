6 Sports at 6 September 29
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Top sports news of the day with 6 Sports reporter Alex Sims. NFL and NCAA football highlights are deleted to comply with online restrictions
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Kavanaugh hearing leads to rise in calls to sexual assault hotlines
- Skubick: New poll shows legal pot on path to passage
- TMSG: Local Doctor Dedicated to Helping Syrian Refugees
- New agency takes over Lansing homeless programs
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
No. 21 MSU handles Central Michigan 31-20
The final score was closer than it could have been, though.Read More »
-
Kavanaugh hearing leads to rise in calls to sexual assault hotlines
Since yesterday's hearing, the "National Sexual Assault Hotline" saw a 200% spike in calls and...Read More »
-
Skubick: New poll shows legal pot on path to passage
If the election was held today, voters would approve legalized pot by a 56 to 41 percent margin.Read More »