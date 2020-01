Lansing (WLNS)—There’s a lot coming up tonight on the 5th Quarter, but our Big Game tonight is Okemos and DeWitt.

But we’re focusing on this game for another reason, it’s also Coaches versus Cancer night.

All of the coaches will wear sneakers with their suits, and the players on the court will wear special jerseys, in honor of someone they love who was affected by cancer.

In the video above, we’ve got a preview of some of players, and why this games means so much to them.