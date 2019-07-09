6 Sports Play of the Week July 8

It’s time for our 6 Sports Play of the Week.

For this one we go back to the golf course to the 3M Open in Minnesota where Bryson Dechambeau had already eagled the final hole to apparently win the title.

But this young kid, Matthew Wolfe, who only got into the tournament on a sponsor’s exemption, needed ans eagle putt to avoid a playoff with Dechambeau and look at that….pow!!!

He nailed it, .an eagle of his own to win the 3M title.

What a way to finish and what a lifetime memory for Matthew Wolfe.

That’s our 6 Sports Play of the Week! Wow!