It’s time again for our 6 Sports Play of the Week and out gem this week is from the Lansing Catholic vs. Portland game Friday night.

Portland quarterback Owen Russell fires a pass over the middle in double coverage.

Somehow Gavin McGregor hauls it in between two defenders and goes in for the touchdown.

It helped lead the Raiders to a 21 to 20 victory over rival Lansing Catholic.

And earned the honor of our 6 Sports Play Of The Week.