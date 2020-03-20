6 Sports Special: “March To Glory” captures MSU season cut short

This season will go down as one of the most unique in Michigan State University basketball history.

Coach Tom Izzo led his Spartan team through emotional challenges with the loss of family members, a new baby and then the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of the Big 10 and NCAA tournaments.

The 6 Sports team of Audrey Dahlgren, Nick Mantas and Alex Sims covered the team from the first tipoff until the final whistle of the season.

They captured all the key moments in the “March To Glory” special video above.