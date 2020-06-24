Detroit Tigers say 1 player, 1 staffer test positive for COVID-19

DETROIT (WLNS) – Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila says one player and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

Avila said on a video conference that the player was living in Florida, but was not working out at the team’s spring training facilities in Lakeland.

He did not identify the two people who tested positive.

“They’re going through the process, obviously, of recovering as we speak,” Avila said. “It was just recently, a few days ago, so they’re still in the recovery stages, and at some point they’ll be tested again.”

With baseball returning for a shortened season, the Tigers are set to have training camp in Detroit.