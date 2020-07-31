East Lansing High football star to announce college pick on 6 News

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Andrel Anthony is poised to make a big decision about where he’ll play football in college – and he’s going to make his decision live on 6 News.

The 2021 three-star wide receiver from East Lansing High School will be picking between Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame tonight at 6 p.m.

He will be joined by 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren from East Lansing High School.

At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Anthony is listed as the No. 12 player in Michigan, No. 85 receiver and No. 529 recruit overall in the 2021 class in 247Sports Composite rankings.

He has already announced he’s received an offer from Michigan in June 2019.

He has already been offered a scholarship twice by Michigan State, one by former head coach Mark Dantonio and then, when Dantonio retired, he was re-offered by new Spartan head coach Mel Tucker.

>>>You can watch Anthony’s announcement live tonight on 6 News at 6 and livestreaming on wlns.com.