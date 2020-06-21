How to watch the NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway for free: Time, stream, channel

NASCAR heads to Alabama for the GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. This is the 102nd race hosted by the track in the history of the Cup Series and it will be the first superspeedway event since NASCAR returned in May.

The Talladega Superspeedway is known as the largest oval on NASCAR’s schedule. It is a 2.66-mile oval, has 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

Several weeks ago NASCAR let teams know that there would be new rules in place to try to cut down on crashes. These are the rules the organization put in place to try and slow things down slightly:

“• Updated roll bar padding specifications, mandatory at all tracks beginning June 1;

• Oil reservoir tank or overflow expansion tank must contain a check valve, mandatory at all tracks beginning with Talladega;

• Slip tape must be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover and extension, at superspeedways only.”

NASCAR reportedly anticipates that speeds won’t go above 200 mph.

This year NASCAR has had to adjust how it handles fans in attendance with the coronavirus pandemic still looming. Earlier this month, though, it announced that it would begin allowing fans to attend races live in a limited capacity.

This will be the third race that NASCAR allowed a limited number of fans to attend and they have been encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and other medical guidelines.

This article is adapted from MLive.