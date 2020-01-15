Ionia Bulldogs ready for league leading battle

The bite of the Ionia Bulldogs boys basketball team has left a last impact on their opponents. So far this season the Bulldogs are undefeated and are in first place of the CAAC White division. So what makes this team so good?

Head Coach Scott Swinehart gives all the credit to the mentality of his players. “First of all I think we’ve got a coach-able group, so they come to practice every day ready to learn and I think one of the keys we thought going into the season would be how the guys adjusted to the roles and how quickly they do and they seem to have adjusted to the roles and accepted and adapted to it rather quickly and it;s been a key part of our season,” said Swinehart.”

For senior guard, Caiden Reed, the credit for the yearly progression goes to a relentless pursuit to by his teammates. “Throughout the off-season all our guys always stayed in the gym so I feel like that has a lot to do with it. We’ve got a great coaching staff, they always open the gym for us whenever we get in there so like just the fact we’re always staying in the gym and like keeping at it year round I think is a lot to do with our success so far this year,” said Reed.

The Bulldogs season so far has been well tested, but with the Lansing Catholic Cougars coming to Ionia on Friday night, who are also undefeated in the CAAC White, it’s going to be another classic dog and cat fight for the league lead.

“Oh it’s definitely going to be a tough game for sure. For first in the league too so, it’s definitely going to be a good one,” said Ionia senior guard Nick Szymanski.

“They also are very balance d I think they’ve got five guys that can really score, score the ball and shoot the ball. I think they play pretty solid defense and I think what’s going to be the biggest factor for us is we’re going to have to be the tougher team. Coach always drills to us we’ve gotta be tough and I’m just ready to play and I think we’re ready for them,” said Reed.

The Bulldogs will host the Cougars on Friday night, tip off is at 7:30 p.m.



