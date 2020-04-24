Lions pick cornerback in the first round of 2020 NFL Draft

DETROIT (WLNS) – The Detroit Lions pick Cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 3rd overall pick.
Detroit went into the opening round with a defense that ranked No. 31 in the league last season.
The Lions were expected to take Okudah or linebacker Isaiah Simmons if they didn’t trade out of the high slot to acquire multiple picks, according to reports from the Associated Press.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Okudah can blanket receivers in man-to-man coverage and make tackles to stop the run. He is the highest-drafted cornerback since Shawn Springs was selected from the same school by Seattle in the 1997 draft.
The Lions were last in the NFL against in the pass last season and then traded three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to Philadelphia last month for draft picks. Signing cornerback Desmond Trufant, who turns 30 in September, after Atlanta released him last month appears to be a solid move even if it is only a short-term solution.
Owner Martha Firestone Ford brought back General manager Bob Quinn for a fifth year and coach Matt Patricia for his third year.
The next pick scheduled for the Lions is the 35th overall pick in the second round.
The first overall pick went to the Cincinnati Bengals who chose Quarterback Joe Burrow from Louisiana State University.