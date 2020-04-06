Mr. Tiger, legend Al Kaline, passes away at the age of 85

NEW ORLEANS (WLNS) — Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey died late Saturday while struggling with complications from COVID-19, said his daughter. He was 73-years-old.

Dempsey played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot. During his career, he made a record 63-yard game-winning field goal against Detroit on November 8th, 1970.

The Lions led 17-16 after a short field goal with 11 seconds left. With no timeouts, the Saints managed to move the ball to their own 45 with 2 seconds left.

According to a media report, special teams coach Don Heinrich was heard barking, “Tell Stumpy to get ready to go in and kick a long one."

At that time, goalposts were on the goal line, not behind the end zone. The spot of the kick was the Saints 37.

“I was more concerned about kicking it straight because I felt I could handle the distance,” Dempsey told the Times-Picayune. “I knew I was going to get a perfect snap from Jackie Burkett and a perfect hold from Joe Scarpati. It was all up to me. I hit it sweet.”

Dempsey ended up carried off the field on the shoulders of teammates and recalled spending all night at a Bourbon Street bar, celebrating.

Both the shoe with which Dempsey kicked the 63-yarder and the ball are in the Saints Hall of Fame in New Orleans, into which Dempsey was inducted in 1989. The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, has another of Dempsey’s specially made kicking shoes, but Dempsey wanted the mementos of the record-breaking kick to remain in New Orleans.

This stood as an NFL record for 43 years until the Broncos’ Matt Prater broke it with a 64-yarder in Denver in 2013, according to the Associated Press.

Dempsey spent 11 seasons in the NFL: His first two seasons were with New Orleans, the next four with Philadelphia, then two with the Los Angeles Rams, one with the Houston Oilers and the final two with Buffalo. He retired after the 1979 season.

Dempsey was born in Milwaukee without four fingers on his right hand and without toes on his right foot. He kicked straight on with a flat-front shoe that drew protests from some who saw the specially made kicking shoe as an unfair advantage.

Former Dallas Cowboys President Tex Schramm compared the shoe to “the head of a golf club.”

Dempsey countered that he was merely doing the best he could to use the foot with which he was born. NFL officials including then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle agreed.

However, in 1977, the NFL passed what is widely known as the “The Dempsey Rule,” mandating that shoes worn by players with “an artificial limb on his kicking leg must have a kicking surface that conforms to that of a normal kicking shoe.”

Ashley Dempsey, said Sunday that her father, who has resided in an assisted living home for several years after being diagnosed with dementia, tested positive for the coronavirus a little more than a week ago.

The Orleans Parish coroner has yet to release an official cause of death.