MSU senior linebacker Joe Bachie declared ineligible by the Big Ten Conference

Michigan State University senior linebacker Joe Bachie has been declared ineligible by the Big Ten Conference.

Joe Bachie has built himself into an All-Big Ten middle linebacker and two-time team captain through his incredible work ethic and leadership skills. This situation breaks my heart, but I know Joe is resilient and accountable. No one feels worse than Joe does, a sentiment he expressed when he spoke to the team earlier today. This does not define Joe as a player, and more importantly, as a man. He will graduate in December and has a very bright future ahead of him, both on and off the field. As a program, we plan to appeal immediately, and will continue to support Joe however we can. He will forever be a Spartan. Statement from Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio

The two-year starting middle linebacker tested positive for a supplement that is classified as a performance-enhancing substance banned by the league.

All my career I’ve done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field. I plan to appeal, but to all of those affected, from my coaches to my teammates and to the fans, I apologize for putting them through this situation. I will always be a Spartan. Statement from Joe Bachie

An appeal will be filed with the Big Ten regarding the testing.

According to the NCAA website, these are the drugs banned by the NCAA:

The NCAA bans drugs by class, along with any substance chemically/pharmacologically related to those classes. The banned drug classes are: anabolic agents; stimulants; alcohol and beta blockers (for rifle only); masking agents such as diuretics; narcotics; cannabinoids; peptide hormones, growth factors, related substances and mimetics; hormone and metabolic modulators (anti-estrogens); and beta-2 agonists. NCAA.org

Bachie was one of six players in the Mark Dantonio era to be named a captain twice.



2019 was Bachie’s third season as a starter and lead the Spartans with 214 career tackles. The 6-foot-2, 231 pound senior from Brook Park, Ohio was named first-team preseason All-American by the Associated Press and CBS Sports. He received multiple awards since high school and ranked among the top overall players in college by multiple sports authorities.