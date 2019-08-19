BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Detroit Tiger Brandon Inge hit it out of the park in today’s Home Run Derby Charity Benefit for the family of a young man who lost his life to a brain tumor.
In the video above 6 Sports Director Fred Heumann heads to the Chad Carr Foundation benefit.
Of Heumann Interest: Charity Home Run Derby
