Of Heumann Interest: Charity Home Run Derby

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Detroit Tiger Brandon Inge hit it out of the park in today’s Home Run Derby Charity Benefit for the family of a young man who lost his life to a brain tumor.

In the video above 6 Sports Director Fred Heumann heads to the Chad Carr Foundation benefit.

