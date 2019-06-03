Of Heumann Interest: Grand Ledge coaching legend Pat O’Keefe

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for 6 Sports Director *Fred Heumann and his “Of Heumann Interest” segment.

Today Fred is turning his attention to the legendary coaching career of longtime Grand Ledge baseball coach Pat O’Keefe, who this afternoon with a win by the Comets in the district tournament has now won 1,311 games, the most ever by a high school coach in the state of Michigan.

He was a teacher at Grand Ledge for 40 years, too.

He taught social science and even though he’s retired from teaching his coaching career is still going strong.

And, as we learn in the video above, Pat was quite a prospect as a player.

