Of Heumann Interest: High school football is back!

6 Sports Director Fred Heumann has been busy all weekend preparing for the start of the high school football season.

You can bet that’s his subject in tonight’s “Of Heumann Interest”.

A couple of the teams are starting their practice sessions away from home, like the Haslett Vikings, who left yesterday morning for a 3-day bonding trip to a lodge near Traverse City, before returning home to resume practice at the high school Thursday.

As you’ll see in the video above, players and coaches alike were like giddy little kids about the start of a new season.