In the video above our Sports Reporter Audrey Dahlgren discusses former MSU Footbal Player Lorenzo White’s humbling story to becoming the newest member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony is in December in New York, but in September he will be celebrated in East Lansing by being added to MSU’s Ring of Honor inside of Spartan Stadium.
Of Heumann Interest: Lorenzo White’s career honored by The Big Ten
In the video above our Sports Reporter Audrey Dahlgren discusses former MSU Footbal Player Lorenzo White’s humbling story to becoming the newest member of the College Football Hall of Fame.