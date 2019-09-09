Of Heumann Interest: Munn Arena expansion groundbreaking

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A former Michigan State University wrestler has been charged with sexual assault in late August.

Austin Franco, 20, has been charged with two counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court records. The first count alleges force or coercion while the second count alleges the victim was incapacitated.

Both counts are from an incident that took place on campus at Wonders Hall on March 17th.

Franco has pleaded not guilty on both counts and bond was set at $5,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for late next week.