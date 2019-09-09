In this week’s Of Heumann Interest, Sports Director Fred Heumann checks out an event before the Michigan State University Football Game on Saturday.
The groundbreaking for the expansion and improvements of MSU’s Hockey Facility, Munn Arena. Basketball Coach Tom Izzo donated one million dollars to the cause.
Of Heumann Interest: Munn Arena expansion groundbreaking
